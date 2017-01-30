Qatari students won 7 awards in an international competition on mind sports after winning on...
Qatari students won 7 awards in an international competition on mind sports after winning on different levels in the competition. It was the first...
Qatar Airways launched the world's longest scheduled commercial service with its inaugural flight from Doha to Auckland taking off eight minutes early...
During an inspection campaign it was found that Doha municipality has more restaurants and café violating health rules than other municipalities like...
Qatar's weather station in Abu Samra recorded early morning the lowest temperature in the country's history at 1.5 degrees.
Much anticipated concert this month by the Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh has been cancelled, The Peninsula learnt from reliable sources.
Syrian nationals began flying out of Beirut on Sunday en route to the United States after a US court placed a temporary block on President Donald...
A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President...
Fighting subsided around a flashpoint Ukrainian town on Sunday following a week-long surge in violence that prompted US President Donald Trump to...
Kuwait has denied a media report which said it had imposed a travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries, a story which U.S....
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a...
Group has maintained its ranking of the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa region, according to the annual survey carried out...
Global trade has had a torrid few years, with its growth hovering well below its historical average and decelerating further to 1.9 percent in 2016....
Barwa Village Extension Project will be constructed on a plot area of 11,096 square metres and consist of four floors building with a total built up...
Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, who has settled regulatory probes, bolstered controls and cut billions of dollars of unwanted...
Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), and Japanese Chubu Electric Power Company...
Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory against a...
"Extremely violent" Borussia Dortmund fans attacked terrified children and women from visiting RB Leipzig and police made 28 arrests including for...
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has suffer his nasty gash and could miss their King's Cup semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as...
The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has...
La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as Lionel Messi...
Talented Qatari youngster wins first round of the MERC as defending champion Al Attiyah retires with engine issues on penultimate stage.
People who use pain killers for treating respiratory infections like common cold or flu may be at an increased risk of heart attack, researchers have...
Examining a molecular cloud with enigmatic motion, a team led by researchers in Japan has found signs of stray black hole hiding in the Milky Way.
Eating grapes daily can help protect the brain against early decline associated with Alzheimer's disease, show results of a pilot study involving...
A Hong Kong doll maker with a history of creating figurines of controversial world leaders has launched a replica of US President Donald Trump...
His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for...
More than 35 Qatari school students unleashed their inner inventors and entrepreneurs recently as part of two weeklong academic enrichment workshops...
Sidra team partnered with Kulluna, a national safety campaign, to offer parents advice and guidance on how to properly use child’s car seat and also...
Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain open through 1 March 2017.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).
Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for their year long project Swachchta Abhiyaan -...
The Director Guild of America (DGA) awarded "La La Land" drector, Damien Chazelle, for feature film at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles;...
Singer Beyonce Knowless daughter Blue Ivy, 5, is reportedly going to have her own registered trademark soon and will launch a girls' beauty line.
Just ahead of Valentine's Day, singer LeAnn Rimes' latest album "Remnants" is all about love.
The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend at sunset on Friday a three-day search for award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist...
Beyonce is pregnant -- and this time, she's expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The pop superstar -- who already has a five-year-old...
Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.