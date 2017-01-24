News

Business

Sports

Life Style

Doha Today

Entertainment

Qatar

Qatar Emir honours Al Zaeem Air College graduates

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of students of Al Zaeem Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al...

Qatar Rotterdam screening for ten DFI films

Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute(DFI) have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs from January 25 to...

Qatar Doha Comedy Festival final show sold out

Tickets for the Doha Comedy Festival (DCF) — one of the live entertainment offerings at Shop Qatar— are selling fast with the third show already...

Qatar 18 ADD countries adopt Colombo declaration

Eighteen member countries of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) have adopted the Colombo declaration on Labour recruitment. The fourth ministerial...

Qatar Qatar Airways to serve Spring Festival menu

Qatar Airways is celebrating Chinese New Year by serving a special Spring Festival inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations on...

Qatar Qatar Development Bank launches new scheme to support SMEs

Qatar Development Bank has launched a unique scheme for financing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with amounts up to QR1m and sharing their profit...

Asia Trump, Kim impersonators grab Hong Kong by surprise

It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss...

Qatar Business Commercial Bank launches QR code online payment

Commercial Bank, Qatar’s first private bank, has launched Qatar’s first QR code online payment in Qatar.

Middle East Germany voices 'doubt' Israel still wants two-state solution

Germany on Wednesday voiced doubts on whether Israel remains committed to reaching a two-state solution after it announced an acceleration of...

Europe French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon pressured to...

French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon criticised a campaign of "mudslinging" Wednesday as he came under pressure over allegations he...

India Modi vows to work closely with US after Trump invite

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump after the new US president invited him to Washington, looking...

Qatar Business Al Kaabi meets Algerian officials

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, ended one-day working visit to Algeria during which he held a number of meetings with...

Qatar Business QIIB records QR1.7bn total revenue in 2016

Leading Islamic lender QIIB has recorded a total revenue of QR1.7bn for the full-year 2016. The bank’s net profit increased to QR785m during the...

Qatar Business Sasol conducts accessibility awareness and audit training

Sasol, the international integrated chemicals and energy company, with the support of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and...

Qatar Business Doha Festival City Mall hosts second retailer's event

Opening on April 5, Qatar’s largest mall hosted its second retailer’s event to bring together senior representatives from the prestigious local...

Qatar Business Real estate market shows steady recovery

Qatar’s real estate prices have shown a steady recovery during the final quarter (October-December) of 2016 compared to the previous quarter...

Football Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to accept FA charge over...

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he will accept a Football Association misconduct charge after being sent off in Sunday's explosive win over...

Tennis Emotional Lucic-Baroni ends Australian Open with a selfie

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni said the Australian Open has left her emotionally drained but she was proud of her astonishing, generation-bridging run to the...

Tennis Serena storms, Venus rises to set up Williams final

Serena and Venus Williams rolled back the years as they swept through their last four clashes to set up a retro family final at the Australian Open on...

Football Manchester City manager Guardiola seeks FA Cup lift at...

A potential FA Cup banana skin awaits Pep Guardiola as he takes his inconsistent Manchester City team to Crystal Palace in the fourth round on...

Football Patrice Evra joins Marseille on 18-month contract from...

France international full back Patrice Evra has joined Olympique de Marseille from Italian champions Juventus, the Ligue 1 club has confirmed.

Qatar Sport Qatar rue mistakes after defeat against Slovenia

Experienced Qatari player Bertrand Roine rued his team's ‘mistakes’ after 'Al Anabi' were knocked out of the IHF Men’s Handball World...

Food Simple, expert hacks to make one grill do it all

Here are some techniques for varying the placement of coals, wood and more to get the most out of it.

Food Simple, expert hacks to make one grill do it all

Here are some techniques for varying the placement of coals, wood and more to get the most out of it.

Feature, Movies & Books Life imitating art: George Orwell's '1984' a best-seller...

Amid a seemingly endless battle with the new US president over truth and untruth, George Orwell's "1984" has become a best-seller again.

Feature, Movies & Books Report like a Dalit girl: one Indian publication shows how

Covering elections in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, seen as the country’s key battleground state, is generally a test for journalists...

Feature, Movies & Books Baby giraffe born in Belgium

The newest inhabitant of Belgium’s Planckendael Zoo has arrived - a baby giraffe, born on Jan. 19.

Community Farm produce under single roof

From tomatoes to kale, pumpkins to bitter gourd, lettuce to spinach, 80 different varieties of vegetables are all grown under a single roof in this...

Campus ISL Qatar’s roof garden project gets award

Campus PISQ awarded with ECO-Star Trophy

Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in “E-waste management category” on January 21 for successfully...

Community Girls Creativity Center: Nurturing young talent

Almost 40 students enjoyed ‘Spring Festival’ at Girls Creativity Center, one of the leading artistic creativity institutions for citizens and...

Community Photos and Video: ICC conducts annual dance festival

The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) conducted their annual dance festival “Natyanjali” for the classical dance forms at Birla Public School...

Hollywood Kourtney wants Disick to sign pre-nup before reconciling

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants her on and off partner Scott Disick to sign a prenuptial agreement before considering a...

Bollywood REVIEW: Raees is an immersive SRK entertainer

"Raees" is a typical Bollywood blockbuster designed like films of the early 1980s, with over-the-top yet thrilling action, drama and a tinge of...

Hollywood Four-year Trump protest? Hollywood actor hopes so

Fury actor LaBeouf is determined that the protest outside New York museum will continue the entire term that Trump is in office or until he steps down...

Hollywood Nicole Kidman says Oscar nominations get more exciting as...

Australian actress Nicole Kidman said she was "incredibly honoured" to have been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the biographical drama...

Hollywood 'La La Land' ties record with 14 Oscar nominations

Romantic showbiz musical "La La Land" topped the Oscars nominations list on Tuesday with a whopping 14 nods, tying the all-time record set by...

Hollywood Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Oscar close-ups

After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars were poised to trend in a different...