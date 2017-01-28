News

Chill brings outdoor life to a standstill
Sharp fall in business at Al Dira and Asiri souqs

Traders in the famous Souq Al Dira and Souq Asiri in Doha claim to have lost business due to a lack...

Pedestrians feel coldest day & dusty wind while strong wind & low horizontal visibility predicted

Doha: Well past 11.50 AM and it’s chilling cold outside.

Ageless Al Attiyah has no plans to quit

Qatar's most decorated sportsperson Nasser Saleh Al Attiah - a world-class rally driver and an ace...

Comedy Festival adds to Shop Qatar fun

As Shop Qatar festival nears its conclusion, more events are being held at various venues including...

Business

Deutsche Bank’s worst trading quarter in years fuels concern
QEWC, Kahramaa & Chubu renew partnership

Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation...

Sony halves forecast as yen, movie unit hammer profit

Sony on Thursday halved its full-year profit forecast as it was battered by a near $1 billion...

Facebook beats earnings forecast as user base grows

Facebook's profits more than doubled in the final three months of 2016, as the social media platform...

UDC lays foundation stone for 'Al Mutahidah Towers'

United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl-Qatar, yesterday laid the foundation...

Sports

Yousef nets hat-trick in Lekhwiya's win
Al Attiyah leads at Qatar Rally

It wasn’t just foul weather conditions and poor visibility that Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah had to...

arrow Read More
Bolt in hurry to bring T20 success to track

The athletics world is hoping to cash in on the success of cricket's high-octane Twenty20 format...

Hussey warns Aussies against sledging Kohli

Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal...

Home hero Al Attiyah leads star cast in Qatar

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, the Middle East’s most successful rally driver of all time, will lead his...

Life Style

King of the zoo: liger cub Tsar is Russian hit
Apple said to work on Mac Chip that would lessen Intel role

Apple Inc. is designing a new chip for future Mac laptops that would take on more of the...

Self-driving car prototypes need less human help, data show

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and...

Why Facebook keeps pushing you to go 'live' with video

From billboards to TV ads to endless notifications, Facebook is furiously promoting its live video...

Fountain pen sales are surging, despite flat luxury global sales

A wide variety of communities have focused on Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office signing...

Doha Today

Safe and secure: Parents learn about car seat safety
Texas A&M at Qatar starts receiving applications for fall 2017 admissions

Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain...

InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive...

Birla Public School receives Eco School Award

Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for...

A glimpse into the lives of street vendors

Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper...

Entertainment

Beyonce takes over internet with twins news
Nicole Kidman might star in 'Aquaman'

Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the...

Joshua, the Hong Kong teen taking on the might of China

A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a...

Tax breaks bring boom in Hollywood films shot in France

New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the...

My team is my backbone: Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster...

Qatar

News

Business

Sports

Life Style

Doha Today

Entertainment

