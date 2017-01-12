Please wait, loading...

News

Who are the 8 richest people in the world? All men, mostly Americans
15% rise in passengers at Hamad International Airport

Passengers number at Hamad International Airport has increased by 15.1% in December 2016 as compared...

Compel Israel to freeze settlements: FM tells UN

Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the international community...

Call for more representation of Arab & Muslim nations in UNSC

Lauding Qatar’s initiative of hosting a meeting on UN Security Council’s reforms, Pakistan’s...

45 trainees take part in arbitration programme

A total of 45 trainees from different professions, including lawyers, legal consultants and...

Business

Seeing eye-to-eye, Essilor and Luxottica create lenswear giant
Al Meera to set up store at MDD

Msheireb Properties and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company signed a partnership that will bring the...

Porsche launches new Panamera range in Qatar

The much anticipated new generation Porsche Panamera, a sports car and luxury saloon in one, was...

Vodafone launches fleet management service

Vodafone Qatar in partnership with Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC) announced the launch of...

Amsterdam's first GCC trade mission visits Doha

A delegation representing cultural organisations, startups, and the official foreign investment...

Sports

The Manchester United Musings: Why Paul Pogba needs to loosen up and play it simple
Radamel Falcao: AS Monaco reject £45 million offer for the Colombian

According to reports, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have rejected a major offer from Chinese side Tianjin...

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane stays positive after rare loss

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident that a first defeat in nine months which ended the...

Europe's Leaders Stumble, Chelsea Extends Lead

This weekend saw all of the leaders in European leagues stumble, except for Chelsea who managed to...

Fiorentina offer tantalising glimpse of true potential

Fiorentina's performance in the 2-1 win over Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday offered their fans a...

Life Style

Iraqi artist recreates ancient works destroyed by Islamic State
Contemporary artist uses skin color for abstract portrait on race and identity for National Gallery

Synecdoche, a modern take on portraiture, explores the meaning of individual and collective...

Curtains to come down on famous American circus

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus has announced that it will host its final show in May,...

Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow

Two days before Christmas, Luis Gonzalez received a little Chinese modem from Cuba's state-owned...

Vienna's homeless show tourists life on the street

On a wintry afternoon, tourists huddle around their guide outside Vienna's central train station....

Doha Today

How Women Work holds wellness programme
PIS students visit Mahaseel Festival

Students of Pakistan International School Qatar went on a educational field trip to the Mahaseel...

PIS holds technical workshop for students

The importance of educational and technical workshops in academic institutions can’t be denied at...

TAMUQ hosts international math workshop

Mathematicians from around the world gathered at Texas A&M University at Qatar on January 8 & 9, for...

Knowledge has shifted beyond textbooks: Quizzer Siddharth Basu

Leading Indian quiz-master and media producer Siddharth Basu says that parents need to encourage...

Entertainment

Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark
Reese Witherspoon says 'things have to change' for Hollywood women

Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the practice of...

Repaired and ready: Venue where a young Bob Dylan played reopens

An upstate New York coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played some of his earliest shows is back in...

Review: Ok Jaanu: Better than Mani Ratnam's original

"Ok Jaanu" is smart, slick heartwarming and utterly endearing as Shaad, from material moulded in...

Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika's 'boyfriend'

During an interview, Hollywood star Vin Diesel who is on his maiden India trip said that Deepika's...

