A website link promising vouchers from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has been doing the rounds of Qatar...
If you want to donate then head to the HMC Blood Bank near Hamad General Hospital. Donations can be...
Doha Municipality completed 18,614 requests for pest control during 2016, of which 17,648 requests...
Al Gannas has organized a camp for youngsters, Al Maezab Al Saghir, to get them acquainted to the...
U.S. immigration restrictions introduced over the weekend are bringing the technology industry...
Vodafone Group Plc is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular Ltd. in a deal that...
Qatari equity market has enjoyed a better-than-expected oil price-driven rally. The market posted a...
English Premier League clubs made $50 million in profit from the January transfer window, the first...
If all anyone expected was a duel in the Alamo City between two of the NBA's erstwhile MVP...
Arsenal next go to runaway leaders Chelsea on Saturday knowing that if they lose and Antonio Conte's...
Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of season, the...
After three and a half years of success in the international markets, the Quattroporte undergoes a...
Researchers have invented a hand-held breath monitor that can potentially detect flu virus and help...
Demand for monk delivery service has spiked, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local...
Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members,...
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive...
Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for...
Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper...
The students of Grade XI, staff and management of DPS-Modern Indian School bid adieu to the Grade 12...
A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a...
New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the...
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never...
Meat shops in Qatar are facing acute shortage of subsidized Australian meat. Each meat shop is getting only five slaughtered animals daily instead of...
A website link promising vouchers from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has been doing the rounds of Qatar from yesterday. This is a spam and don’t open it.
If you want to donate then head to the HMC Blood Bank near Hamad General Hospital. Donations can be made from 7am to 9pm, Sunday to Thursday.
Doha Municipality completed 18,614 requests for pest control during 2016, of which 17,648 requests were for pest control against insects of various...
Al Gannas has organized a camp for youngsters, Al Maezab Al Saghir, to get them acquainted to the old traditional way of living.
Fifty Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) youth volunteers recently renovated a house in Al Gharafa as part of its ‘Reach into Qatar’ campaign, which extends...
Air strikes hit Syrian Red Crescent offices in the northwestern city of Idlib after midnight on Wednesday, injuring several staff and...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump should be more specific about his proposal to set up safe...
Saudi Arabia's National Festival for Heritage and Culture cultural program "Al-Janadriah 31" will kick off Thursday in the capital Riyadh.
Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year that begins on April 1.
Poland’s government-affiliated history institute said on Tuesday it had new evidence that Lech Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook...
A Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) funded project will support Yemen’s electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500...
U.S. immigration restrictions introduced over the weekend are bringing the technology industry together in unified anger like never before.
Vodafone Group Plc is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular Ltd. in a deal that would create the country’s largest cellular...
Qatari equity market has enjoyed a better-than-expected oil price-driven rally. The market posted a strong 20 percent re-rating in the run-up to the...
Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has again talked about leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season -- with the Spanish league his most...
English Premier League clubs made $50 million in profit from the January transfer window, the first time they have come out of the football...
If all anyone expected was a duel in the Alamo City between two of the NBA's erstwhile MVP candidates, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City's...
Arsenal next go to runaway leaders Chelsea on Saturday knowing that if they lose and Antonio Conte's side move 12 points clear of them then Wenger's...
Crystal Palace have signed Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on loan until the end of season, the London club said on Wednesday.
Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team...
Burgers, fries, tacos and pastries come wrapped in grease-proof paper and boxes that often contain non-stick chemicals that may be able to leach into...
After three and a half years of success in the international markets, the Quattroporte undergoes a substantial restyling that accentuates its elegance...
Researchers have invented a hand-held breath monitor that can potentially detect flu virus and help prevent flu epidemics from spreading.
Demand for monk delivery service has spiked, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local temples -- and lose faith in an opaque donation...
Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a feature that will track the live location of members, allowing users to track the whereabouts of their...
Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain open through 1 March 2017.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).
Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for their year long project Swachchta Abhiyaan -...
Mani is one of the many humble faces of street vendors in Doha. There are several other newspaper vendors, cobblers, watch makers, vegetable and fruit...
The students of Grade XI, staff and management of DPS-Modern Indian School bid adieu to the Grade 12 students (2016-17), in a grand valedictory...
Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.
A scrawny millennial with gaunt features and a studious frown, Joshua Wong is the unlikely hero to a generation in Hong Kong, where he led a movement...
New tax breaks have brought a rush of Hollywood productions to France in the last year, with the World War II epic "Dunkirk" among a slew of...
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor says her team has been her backbone through her roller-coaster ride in the Hindi film industry.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-MLA in "Raees", says he would never associate with politics in his life.
Pedro Almodovar, Spain's most celebrated living movie director, will lead the jury at this year's Cannes film festival, its organisers said Tuesday.