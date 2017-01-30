News

Security agencies rescue Asian worker from suicide
arrow Read More
Qatari students win 7 awards in International Mental Sport Competitions in India

Qatari students won 7 awards in an international competition on mind sports after winning on...

arrow Read More
Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Qatar Airways launched the world's longest scheduled commercial service with its inaugural flight...

arrow Read More
Doha municipality has more restaurants and cafes violating health rules

During an inspection campaign it was found that Doha municipality has more restaurants and café...

arrow Read More
Qatar witnesses the lowest temperature in its history

Qatar's weather station in Abu Samra recorded early morning the lowest temperature in the country's...

Business

QNB maintains most valuable banking brand
arrow Read More
Trumponomics could keep global growth depressed: QNB

Global trade has had a torrid few years, with its growth hovering well below its historical average...

arrow Read More
QR63m deal for Barwa Village Extension Project

Barwa Village Extension Project will be constructed on a plot area of 11,096 square metres and...

arrow Read More
Deutsche Bank’s worst trading quarter in years fuels concern

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, who has settled regulatory probes, bolstered...

arrow Read More
QEWC, Kahramaa & Chubu renew partnership

Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation...

Sports

MANCHESTER CITY 2 SWANSEA CITY 1: Jesus double lifts City to third with late 2-1 Swansea win
arrow Read More
Man United cannot buy to weaken rivals anymore - Mourinho

The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players...

arrow Read More
Messi collects another record as Barca sink Athletic Bilbao

La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win...

arrow Read More
Qatar's Rashed clinches dramatic win at Qatar International Rally

Talented Qatari youngster wins first round of the MERC as defending champion Al Attiyah retires with...

arrow Read More
Liverpool crash again as Hull boost survival bid

Hull's resurgence under new manager Marco Silva continued as goals from Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar...

Life Style

Pain relievers during flu may up heart attack risk
arrow Read More
Astronomers find stray black hole hiding in Milky Way

Examining a molecular cloud with enigmatic motion, a team led by researchers in Japan has found...

arrow Read More
Grapes may shield you from memory decline

Eating grapes daily can help protect the brain against early decline associated with Alzheimer's...

arrow Read More
Hong Kong doll maker toys with Trump

A Hong Kong doll maker with a history of creating figurines of controversial world leaders has...

arrow Read More
King of the zoo: liger cub Tsar is Russian hit

His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an...

Doha Today

Qatari students invent solutions and design apps
arrow Read More
Safe and secure: Parents learn about car seat safety

Sidra team partnered with Kulluna, a national safety campaign, to offer parents advice and guidance...

arrow Read More
Texas A&M at Qatar starts receiving applications for fall 2017 admissions

Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain...

arrow Read More
InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive...

arrow Read More
Birla Public School receives Eco School Award

Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for...

Entertainment

La La Land director, Damien Chazelle wins DGA award
arrow Read More
Beyonce's five-year-old daughter to launch her beauty line

Singer Beyonce Knowless daughter Blue Ivy, 5, is reportedly going to have her own registered...

arrow Read More
Singer LeAnn Rimes focuses on love for new album 'Remnants'

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, singer LeAnn Rimes' latest album "Remnants" is all about love.

arrow Read More
U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for Canadian 'Sharkwater' filmmaker

The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend at sunset on Friday a three-day search for award-winning...

arrow Read More
Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce is pregnant -- and this time, she's expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The...

Qatar

arrow Read More
Qatar Security agencies rescue Asian worker from suicide

An Asian expatriate worker was saved from suicide by security agencies. What made his attempt the suicide was not known.

arrow Read More
Qatar Qatari students win 7 awards in International Mental Sport...

Qatari students won 7 awards in an international competition on mind sports after winning on different levels in the competition. It was the first...

arrow Read More
Qatar Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Qatar Airways launched the world's longest scheduled commercial service with its inaugural flight from Doha to Auckland taking off eight minutes early...

arrow Read More
Qatar Doha municipality has more restaurants and cafes violating...

During an inspection campaign it was found that Doha municipality has more restaurants and café violating health rules than other municipalities like...

arrow Read More
Qatar Qatar witnesses the lowest temperature in its history

Qatar's weather station in Abu Samra recorded early morning the lowest temperature in the country's history at 1.5 degrees. 

arrow Read More
Qatar Arijit Singh live concert in Qatar postponed for now

Much anticipated concert this month by the Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh has been cancelled, The Peninsula learnt from reliable sources.

News

arrow Read More
Middle East Syrians in Lebanon resume travel to US as ban blocked

Syrian nationals began flying out of Beirut on Sunday en route to the United States after a US court placed a temporary block on President Donald...

arrow Read More
Americas U.S. court refuses to immediately restore Trump travel ban

A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President...

arrow Read More
Europe Ukraine: Calm returns to flashpoint 'Avdiivka' town as Trump...

Fighting subsided around a flashpoint Ukrainian town on Sunday following a week-long surge in violence that prompted US President Donald Trump to...

arrow Read More
GCC Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban praised by Trump

Kuwait has denied a media report which said it had imposed a travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries, a story which U.S....

arrow Read More
GCC Innovative Healthcare: Unique Cleveland Clinic is ahead of...

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a...

Business

arrow Read More
Qatar Business QNB maintains most valuable banking brand

Group has maintained its ranking of the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa region, according to the annual survey carried out...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business Trumponomics could keep global growth depressed: QNB

Global trade has had a torrid few years, with its growth hovering well below its historical average and decelerating further to 1.9 percent in 2016....

arrow Read More
Qatar Business QR63m deal for Barwa Village Extension Project

Barwa Village Extension Project will be constructed on a plot area of 11,096 square metres and consist of four floors building with a total built up...

arrow Read More
World Business Deutsche Bank’s worst trading quarter in years fuels...

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, who has settled regulatory probes, bolstered controls and cut billions of dollars of unwanted...

arrow Read More
Qatar Business QEWC, Kahramaa & Chubu renew partnership

Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), and Japanese Chubu Electric Power Company...

Sports

arrow Read More
Football MANCHESTER CITY 2 SWANSEA CITY 1: Jesus double lifts City to...

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory against a...

arrow Read More
Football Dortmund fans attack children of visiting Leipzig

"Extremely violent" Borussia Dortmund fans attacked terrified children and women from visiting RB Leipzig and police made 28 arrests including for...

arrow Read More
Football Barcelona: Rafinha suffers nasty gash to the face after...

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has suffer his nasty gash and could miss their King's Cup semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as...

arrow Read More
Football Man United cannot buy to weaken rivals anymore - Mourinho

The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has...

arrow Read More
Football Messi collects another record as Barca sink Athletic Bilbao

La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as Lionel Messi...

arrow Read More
Qatar Sport Qatar's Rashed clinches dramatic win at Qatar International...

Talented Qatari youngster wins first round of the MERC as defending champion Al Attiyah retires with engine issues on penultimate stage.

Life Style

arrow Read More
Health Pain relievers during flu may up heart attack risk

People who use pain killers for treating respiratory infections like common cold or flu may be at an increased risk of heart attack, researchers have...

arrow Read More
Tech & Science Astronomers find stray black hole hiding in Milky Way

Examining a molecular cloud with enigmatic motion, a team led by researchers in Japan has found signs of stray black hole hiding in the Milky Way.

arrow Read More
Health Grapes may shield you from memory decline

Eating grapes daily can help protect the brain against early decline associated with Alzheimer's disease, show results of a pilot study involving...

arrow Read More
Culture Hong Kong doll maker toys with Trump

A Hong Kong doll maker with a history of creating figurines of controversial world leaders has launched a replica of US President Donald Trump...

arrow Read More
Feature, Movies & Books King of the zoo: liger cub Tsar is Russian hit

His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for...

Doha Today

arrow Read More
Campus Qatari students invent solutions and design apps

More than 35 Qatari school students unleashed their inner inventors and entrepreneurs recently as part of two weeklong academic enrichment workshops...

arrow Read More
Community Safe and secure: Parents learn about car seat safety

Sidra team partnered with Kulluna, a national safety campaign, to offer parents advice and guidance on how to properly use child’s car seat and also...

arrow Read More
Campus Texas A&M at Qatar starts receiving applications for fall...

Texas A&M University at Qatar’s admissions for the fall 2017 semester for freshman will remain open through 1 March 2017.

arrow Read More
Souq InterContinental raises QR10,000 for QCS

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Qatar Mixed Open’s major sponsor, has raised an impressive QR10,000 for the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS). 

arrow Read More
Campus Birla Public School receives Eco School Award

Birlasphere, the eco club of Birla Public School, members received the Eco School award 2016, for their year long project Swachchta Abhiyaan -...

Entertainment

arrow Read More
Hollywood La La Land director, Damien Chazelle wins DGA award

The Director Guild of America (DGA) awarded "La La Land" drector, Damien Chazelle, for feature film at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles;...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Beyonce's five-year-old daughter to launch her beauty line

Singer Beyonce Knowless daughter Blue Ivy, 5, is reportedly going to have her own registered trademark soon and will launch a girls' beauty line.

arrow Read More
Music Singer LeAnn Rimes focuses on love for new album 'Remnants'

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, singer LeAnn Rimes' latest album "Remnants" is all about love.

arrow Read More
World Cinema U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for Canadian 'Sharkwater'...

The U.S. Coast Guard will suspend at sunset on Friday a three-day search for award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist...

arrow Read More
Music Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce is pregnant -- and this time, she's expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The pop superstar -- who already has a five-year-old...

arrow Read More
Hollywood Nicole Kidman might star in 'Aquaman'

Actress Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of "Aquaman" as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.