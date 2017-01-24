Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the conclusion of the Al Mazain competition and...
Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the conclusion of the Al Mazain competition and the honouring ceremony for the winners of the Marmi...
About 70 percent of the exit-related complaints from expatriate workers since enforcement of the new residency law were resolved amicably by the Exit...
As Shop Qatar enters its final week, participating outlets have seen brisk business with the sales for the third week reaching more than QR9.8m...
Meteorology Department has forecast a foggy morning today with poor visibility and scattered clouds, with weak chance of rain at places.
Over 7,200 participants turned out for the third edition of the Color Run, presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First, at the Qatar National...
Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday for anti-government demonstrations calling for action against corruption and better...
Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden US travel ban on seven...
The Syrian army said on Sunday that it had recaptured a flashpoint area from rebels near Damascus that supplies water to the capital.
British athletics legend Mo Farah on Sunday slammed Donald Trump's immigration clampdown, calling it a policy of "ignorance and prejudice" that could...
Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar), in association with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, has announced the launch of the first-ever...
The Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics (MDPS), in collaboration with the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland will...
Doha Bank was honoured with the ‘Best Commercial Bank Qatar, 2016’ in the ‘Commercial Bank Category’ at the International Finance Magazine...
Microsoft stock hit an all-time high Friday, a day after the company released a quarterly earnings report that showed cloud computing is driving...
South Sudan plans to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal 2017/2018, the finance minister said yesterday,...
Chasing 145 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, England needed eight runs from the last over but the 23-year-old Bumrah bowled with ice in...
Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as nearest rivals Roma stumbled.
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat in a...
Rising Korean golf star and overnight leader Jeunghun Wang yesterday edged Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl in a play-off battle to lift the Qatar...
Barcelona's title hopes were dented as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday in a game shrouded in controversy after the champions were denied a goal...
Federer won a classic, fluctuating encounter 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours 38 minutes to move four major titles ahead of Nadal and Pete...
Most resolutions fall into two big categories: eating better and saving money. This dish can help you do both in a way that is a luxurious treat...
Honda wanted more than a traditional pickup truck when it remade its Ridgeline model.
On the nutrition front, these are my top five picks for habits worth cultivating in 2017.
As US President Donald Trump pushes hard for goods to be "made in America," how realistic is it to expect Apple to stop manufacturing its iconic...
The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at a lumbering pace with those goods you just ordered. The six-wheeled, knee-high robots...
NU-Q is a journalism and communication school, and one of six American branch campuses operating in Qatar Foundation’s Education City.
From tomatoes to kale, pumpkins to bitter gourd, lettuce to spinach, 80 different varieties of vegetables are all grown under a single roof in this...
Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) awarded with the ECO-Star Trophy in “E-waste management category” on January 21 for successfully...
Almost 40 students enjoyed ‘Spring Festival’ at Girls Creativity Center, one of the leading artistic creativity institutions for citizens and...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is getting applauded for his powerful performance in "Raees", says he gets into a "strange numb zone" whenever any of...
Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve spoke Saturday of his exasperation at the Academy overlooking Amy Adams's acclaimed performance in...
Dreamy musical "La La Land" took home best movie at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, putting it in the box seat for the much-anticipated Oscars...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans "Raees" and actor Hrithik Roshans "Kaabil" witnessed a big hike in their box office collections on the second day...
Actors Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have been roped in to star in the upcoming thriller film "Stockholm".
Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died...