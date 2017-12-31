Enzo Zidane joining Lausanne

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 19, 2017 shows Alaves' French midfielder Enzo Zidane preparing to kick the ball during a friendly football match between Toulouse and Alaves in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. AFP / Nicolas Mollo

AFP

Paris: Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo has agreed terms to join Swiss outfit Lausanne from his Alaves, the Spanish club reported on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder had played just twice in La Liga for Alaves since joining in July after three years of success with Real Madrid's B team.

Alaves thanked the player for his "great willing and work ethic over the past few months" on their website.

The player posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Saturday on vacation in Dubai with his family but made no mention to his one million followers about the move.

Lausanne are currently 5th in the Swiss league.