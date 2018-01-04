blog-next
Iran hangs man for rape, murder of Afghan girl

 04 Jan 2018 - 11:40

Iran hangs man for rape, murder of Afghan girl

AFP

Tehran, Iran on Thursday hanged a man convicted of raping and killing a six-year-old Afghan girl in a case that has shocked the nation, local media reported.

Setayesh Ghoreyshi was kidnapped in April 2016 in the town of Varamin, just south of Tehran, and murdered by Amirhossein P., who was 17 years old at the time.

"The family of the victim insisted on applying the penalty which took place this morning," said Gholamhossein Esmaili, judiciary chief for Tehran province.

The death penalty is applied in Iran for crimes including rape, murder and drug trafficking, as well as apostasy.

It can apply for crimes committed by minors, but is not carried out until the convict reaches the legal age of 18.

