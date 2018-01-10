blog-next
Previous Post Harry and Meghan feel the love in...
blog-next
Next Post Macron urges European unity to face...

Trains to restart from Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall

 10 Jan 2018 - 12:39

Trains to restart from Swiss ski resort after heavy snowfall
Workers clear snow from a train tunnel in Zermatt on January 9, 2018 after heavy snowfall and avalanches trapped more than 13,000 tourists at Zermatt, one of Switzerland's most popular ski stations. AFP / Mark Ralston

AFP

Zermatt, Switzerland: Trains from popular Swiss ski station Zermatt are due to reopen Wednesday, providing relief for some 13,000 tourists trapped there by heavy snowfall, a statement said. 

Visitors have been stuck in the mountain resort for two days after snow blocked road and rail links. 

"The railway line between Zermatt - Tasch will reopen. The first train leaves at 11.15 am (1015 GMT), a statement on Zermatt's official site said. 

Tasch is a small Swiss village six kilometres from (3.7 miles) from Zermatt that serves as a gateway for those travelling in the Matterhorn mountain region. 

The statement added that the rail network in Tasch remains closed due to snow, but replacement buses are operating, making it possible for people to reach regional airports. 

Extreme weather has caused havoc in several Swiss areas, including the Valais region south of Zermatt and in the canton of Bern, where a World Cup downhill training run had to be cancelled due to snow and high winds. 

Related News

arrow Read More
Harry and Meghan feel the love in Brixton

 09 Jan 2018 - 20:55

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle were greeted with shouts of "we love you!" as they visited a youth radio station Tuesday in London's ethnically diverse district of Brixton.

arrow Read More
Berlusconi says Italy can’t leave euro; coalition ally disagrees

 09 Jan 2018 - 20:43

Silvio Berlusconi said on Tuesday that Italy must not leave the euro but his main coalition partner immediately disagreed, underlining policy differences in the centre-right bloc which is expected to take most seats in an election in March.

arrow Read More
Some 200 arrested in anti-mafia operation in Italy, Germany: Police

 09 Jan 2018 - 9:45

Some 200 members of one of Italy's most infamous mafia groups were arrested in an operation in Italy and Germany, police said on Tuesday.