No report about incident involving commercial aircraft in the region: US Air Force

Doha: US Air Force Central Command, which is based at the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, was quoted in a media report saying that they did not have any information about any incident involving civilian airline.

“We did not immediately have any report about any incident involving a commercial aircraft in the region, said Lt. Col. Damien Pickart, an Air Force spokesman, to Associated Press. However, Pickart cautioned that US forces don't routinely monitor the flights and operations of the Qatari air force.

Earlier, Qatar had denied that it had intercepted a UAE passenger plane headed to neighbouring Bahrain, shortly after the United Arab Emirates accused Qatari fighter jets of intercepting a flight.

"The state of Qatar announces that the claims of Qatari fighter planes intercepting a UAE civil aircraft (are) completely false," Qatar foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa Al Khater said on Twitter.

She said in the tweet that a detailed statement will be issued soon.

Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed al-Thani, the director of Qatar's government communications office, also said on his official Twitter account that the charge was "completely untrue".

On Friday, Qatar filed a complaint with the United Nations about an alleged violation of its airspace in December by an Emirati military aircraft.

Qatari authorities said the violation on December 21 lasted one minute.

