Damascus warns Turkey against Afrin attack

BEIRUT: The Syrian government on Thursday warned Turkey against launching a military operation in the northwestern region of Afrin and said that Syrian air defences stood ready to defend against such an attack.

"We warn the Turkish leadership that if they initiate combat operations in the Afrin area, that will be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish army," deputy foreign minister Faisal Meqdad said in comments reported by state media.